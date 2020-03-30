San Telmo is now a bona fide grocery store

You're not going to wander into a chain supermarket and find a beautifully trimmed wagyu skirt steak, O'Connor's striploin or spiced chorizo on the shelves, are you? San Telmo Group is making the best of a bad situation and has transformed Asado into a pick-up point (yes, there is parking) for its online grocery store, and you guessed it, all those cuts are available for purchase.

On top of the high-quality meats you'd expect from San Telmo Group, you will also find some pre-packaged meals, its own chimichurri, jars of dulce de leche, an all-Victorian produce box that contains all the essentials (and even a roll of toilet paper) and imported wine. Just order everything online and pick it up from Asado to Go the next day.

You can also feel better about yourself during these dark times because shopping from the San Telmo Group online grocer also means you're keeping the group's international workforce employed. The majority of hospitality is made up of overseas workers, and although these workers do not qualify for government support, they also have families to take care of.