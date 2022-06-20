Start a bar tab for $50, get $100 – no, we're not kidding and yes, it’s really that simple

The AFL season is in full swing and Brunswick's iconic Sarah Sands Hotel is giving you a good reason to head to their venue to watch the game. Round for Round lets you set up a bar tab that the pub will match, giving you double the money to spend across both food and drinks. With a maximum tab of $150 per customer (that’s a whopping total of $300 to spend), it’s sure to become the venue of choice for footy fans far and wide.

All you need to do is head down to Sarah Sands and set up your tab before the first bounce. Run, don't walk.