Scoopy Milk Bar is giving away free bingsu

By Jess Ho Posted: Wednesday September 18 2019, 11:53am

Scoopy Milk Bar
Photograph: Supplied

Scoopy Milk Bar is running a six-week pop-up at Brick Lane café, bringing their bingsu (a Korean shaved ice dessert) to Guildford Lane after the cafe closes. Scoopy's pop-up will run from September 19 to November 3 from 4.30pm. To celebrate the launch, Scoopy will be giving away a small bingsu to the first 50 people who show up at its doors and you can choose from three flavours; Berry Peak, Mai Thai Times or Royal Taro

For the uninitiated, bingsu is a shaved ice dessert customisable with sweet toppings that include condensed milk, red bean, chopped fruit, pearls, mochi, nuts, jellies or syrups (all of which are very Instagrammable). Scoopy's bingsu comes in six flavours like Royal Taro, Mai Thai Times, Berry Peak, Matcha Bonsai, Milky Brew and Dusky Dream. 

Scoopy Milk Bar's giveaway will be at Brick Lane from 4.30pm on Thursday, September 19.

