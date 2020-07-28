Send a friend one of these gift packages while in lockdown

Are you terrible at gift-giving? Us too. No worries, there’s a new service that can help.

Good Day People is a gifting business that’s popped up during lockdown. The business has whipped together a series of great-looking packages that you can send to anyone over the country.

There’s everything from booze to fancy chocolates, accessories and homewares. Prices start at $49 and there are several to choose from, depending on who you’re gifting to.

You can check out the packs here.





Time Out’s Love Local campaign is supporting local food, drink and culture businesses in Melbourne. Find out how you can help save the places that make our city great.

