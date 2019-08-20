Seven reasons to go to the Time Out Food Awards 2019

The Time Out Food Awards are racing up fast, and will take place at the George on Collins on Monday September 2. The cream of Melbourne’s restaurant industry will be in attendance, vying for honours in nine categories. Has your favourite restaurant, café or chef been nominated? Find out here.

The awards are one of Time Out’s favourite annual events, and the general public are invited along. A few tickets are still available, and here are seven reasons why you should snap them up.

1 To see if your taste aligns with Time Out critics.

Time Out restaurant reviewers have visited all the nominee restaurants and cafés to make their expert judgements in eight categories. The top award, Restaurant of the Year, has ten restaurants nominated: Anchovy, Carlton Wine Room, Si Stasio Città, Greasy Zoe’s, Kasuki’s, Lesa, Naper Quarter, Navi, Oakridge and Sunda. Who will win, and do you think they deserve it?

2 To party with top chefs.

Six amazing chefs have been nominated for the Chef of the Year award. They are Jo Barrett and Matt Stone at Oakridge, Zoe Birch at Greasy Zoe's, Eileen Horsnell at Napier Quarter, Thi Le at Anchovy and Kazuki Tsuya at Kazuki's. Who is going to win? Will they cry? (Probably not, they’re chefs, they’re tough.) We’re expecting them and many of their esteemed colleagues to be there on the night, enjoying a rare night off, and we have to admit we’re gonna be a little starstruck.

3 To find out Melbourne’s most popular unique dish.

This year’s People’s Choice Award, voted on by readers on the Time Out website, zeroes in on unique Melbourne dishes worth celebrating. In partnership with Google, we selected four truly one-of-a-kind dishes from all across Melbourne that no food fan will want to miss. Vote on your favourite by August 30, and you could win tickets to the awards plus vouchers to dine at four great Melbourne restaurants.

4 To enjoy great value food and drinks.

Your ticket ($55+BF) includes all the canapés you can eat plus bottomless drinks. Expect kingfish betel leaves, roast duck rice paper rolls, antipasti, charcuterie and banh mi; there are also tasty vegetarian options such as wombok and black fungus spring rolls. Drinks will include Bisleri Sparkling and Still Water, refreshing ales from Gage Roads, Tar & Roses wine and spirits.

5 A MasterChef star is hosting.

Khanh Ong was the breakout star of MasterChef 2018. Some even say he should have won... Khanh will be master of ceremonies at the awards, bringing that TV charisma to announcing the nominees and the winners – and also telling you where the loos are (equally important to know).

6 To celebrate a food legend.

Each year Time Out gives a surprise honorary award to a great Melbourne food person or restaurant – the Legend Award. Past winners have included Ben Shewry, Hana Assafiri, Cumulus Inc and Supper Inn Chinese Restaurant. Who will join our Hall of Fame in 2019? Be there on the night and you’ll be the first to know.

7 To hit the dance floor.

Once the awards are given out, it’ll be time to party. DJ Troy Marc & Studious are bringing the beats.





