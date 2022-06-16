Three-day weekends may soon be the norm for Australians, with several Australian organisations preparing to trial a four-day working week pilot. The six-month program will kick off in August, and the 20 participating organisations will offer employees 100 per cent of their pay while reducing their working hours to 80 per cent.

This model is known as the 100:80:100 model, which reflects the idea that employees can retain the entirety of their pay at reduced work hours as long as they commit to maintaining 100 per cent productivity. The involved employers span a range of industries, including finance, retail, health, technology and construction.

The program has been organised by not-for-profit organisation 4 Day Week Global, and the same trial was launched in the UK in June and will be piloted in the USA and Canada in October. Throughout the roll-out, a team of researchers will assist in establishing relevant metrics for monitoring employee well-being and workplace productivity.

Learn more about the pilot here.