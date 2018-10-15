Six new parks will be opening in Melbourne by 2020

Many Melburnians would agree that our CBD is seriously lacking in green space. We’ve got plenty of towering skyscrapers, cracked pavement and weirdly, a cow sitting in a tree, but green space? Yeah, you have to look a little harder for that.

But this is set to change soon. The City of Melbourne has announced a bunch of new parks across the CBD and the inner suburbs before 2020. It follows the news that Melbourne’s CBD is getting a new park for the first time since the 1980s. Announced last month, this new 1,750-square-metre city park will be located on the corner of Collins and Market streets at the site of the new Collins Arch development.

Another big investment is being made into Southbank Boulevard. The City of Melbourne has invested $42 million to create new open space for the public on the corner of Dodds Street. More than 4,000 plants have been planted to create the CBD’s first green tram track, with the disused tram track being used to connect Domain Parklands to the Yarra River.

A new 5,000-square-metre park is planned for the space adjacent to the Boyd Community Hub in Southbank as well. According to the City of Melbourne, this area will include kids' play areas, a community garden as well as plenty of space for “quiet relaxation” (is this possible in Southbank with all those loud trucks blaring their horns? Only time will tell!).

Keep an eye out for a new park at Seafarers Rest in Docklands, too. North Wharf Park is being renewed as part of a major Docklands development, with plans to create a pedestrian- and bike-friendly space that will retain existing trees and protect neighbouring heritage sites.

Carlton’s Lincoln Square is also getting a facelift, with more trees, lighting, pathways and an extra 3,000 square metres of public open space. Plus, there’s a new treehouse-inspired playground for the kids.

Lastly, there have been three new and expanded parks in the once-industrial suburb of West Melbourne in recent months. You can visit them at the intersections of Hawke and Adderley and Railway and Miller streets, and on Stawell street.