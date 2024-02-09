A swanky new Melbourne rooftop is in the works, set to be Flinders Street's tallest bar with epic views of the Yarra, Southbank and surrounds. Perched 68 metres high on Vibe Hotel's 22nd floor, Fleet will serve up nostalgic old-world cocktails and snack plates in a space designed by some of Australia's leading creative talents.

Paul Kelly Design (Black Star, Crown Casino) is heading up the interior architecture of the bar, while international food and beverage consultant, Grant Collins, has curated an impressive drinks list. Expect nostalgic classics that nod to the past made from Fleet's signature blends, such as the seafarers' Hurricane with gold rum, navy rum, pineapple, orange, lime and passionfruit, or a Manhattan with barrel-aged tequila, sweet vermouth, bitters and maraschino. We can already imagine nursing one of these belly-warming potions on a crisp Autumn evening.

To round out the offerings of local and international wines, beer and spirits, a menu of bar snacks showcasing fresh Victorian produce will also be available for share-friendly nibbles or a light meal.

Photograph: Supplied / Vibe Hotel

A fun little history fact about the Hurricane: the drink traces its roots back to a New Orleans speakeasy in the 1940s, which you could only enter if you said the magic password, "storm’s brewin'." It was one of the most popular drinks of seamen, now beloved by cocktail enthusiasts all over the globe. Vibe Hotel itself has a rather interesting past (the building's original facade dates back to 1873), and its next reincarnation sees a ground floor restaurant being planned along with the new rooftop bar.

The 90-person venue is set to open this April, and will be open from Tuesday to Saturday, 3pm until late. You'll also be able to head up for lunch on Fridays and Saturdays from noon. Follow Fleet's Instagram and watch this space for more details.



