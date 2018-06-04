Skybus has announced a new service for the western suburbs

Skybus has today signed a contract with the Victorian government to provide new services to airport-bound passengers.

The new service will serve Melbourne’s growing outer suburbs, with a brand-new route announced for western Melbourne. The Werribee-to-Melbourne Airport service will connect passengers in Melbourne’s west to Tullamarine Airport and pass by Tarneit en route. This new direct route will start on July 1, 2018, and will run for ten years, provided the route is popular enough.

The news comes after the announcement that the federal government would contribute $5 billion towards a Melbourne Airport train line. But don’t start the celebration party just yet – construction isn’t even going to start for up to 10 years, according to Vic premier Daniel Andrews.