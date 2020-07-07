So what is considered metropolitan Melbourne?

Metropolitan Melbourne is going back under lockdown as of July 9 – does that include you?

Premier Dan Andrews announced a return to stage three stay-at-home restrictions for metropolitan Melbourne on July 7. But the term “metropolitan Melbourne” is a pretty broad term, what exactly does it cover?

According to the government, “is the geographical area that defines Melbourne as a city and the capital of the state of Victoria”. There are 4.9 million people that live in the 9,990 square kilometres that metro Melbourne covers.

Metropolitan Melbourne is divided into 31 local government areas (LGAs). Those LGAs are: Banyule, Hume, Moreland, Bayside, Kingston, Mornington Peninsula, Boroondara, Knox, Nillumbik, Brimbank, Manningham, Port Phillip, Cardinia, Maribyrnong, Stonnington, Casey, Maroondah, Whitehorse, Darebin, Melbourne, Whittlesea, Frankston, Melton, Wyndham, Glen Eira, Monash, Yarra, Greater Dandenong, Moonee Valley, Yarra Ranges and Hobsons Bay.

If you’re confused as to what LGA you fall under, head to this website where you can input your suburb or postcode and it will tell you.

A reminder that the new stay-at-home restrictions will also extend to Mitchell Shire, which includes the suburbs of Broadford, Kilmore, Seymour, Tallarook, Pyalong and Wallan.

From July 9, Melburnians can only leave their homes is for four reasons: to give or receive care; to work or study (if unable to do so from home); to exercise; and to buy essential food and supplies. The restrictions will return from 11.59pm on July 8 and be in place for six weeks.

