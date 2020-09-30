Social circles have been drawn in this Melbourne park to help with social distancing

Locals near Prahran Square may have noticed something different on the lawn this week. No, this isn’t a deleted scene from the 2002 film Signs (though, after the year we’ve had, we wouldn’t be surprised if aliens were on their way). No, instead, a bunch of socially distanced circles have been etched into the grass to help keep people apart while picnicking.

Picnics of up to five people are allowed in Melbourne currently (read up on the exact rules here) and with the weather warming up, it’s likely many Melburnians are going to want to spend more time outdoors. These new picnic circles were influenced by similar “social circles” seen across New York City during summer.

Chapel Street Precinct has worked with the City of Stonnington to create these social circles in an effort to support struggling businesses in the area. Many local businesses have created pre-packed picnics and food hampers you can enjoy with friends and family in your bubbles.

A reminder: you can meet up with up to four friends or family members (that you don’t live with) outside. All five people must be from no more than two households and you must meet in a public place within 5km of both homes. You must wear a mask, but you are allowed to lower your mask when eating or drinking.

