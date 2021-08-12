Melbourne
Charcoal Lane
Photograph: Supplied

Social enterprise restaurant Charcoal Lane is closing after 12 years

The award-winning eatery and social enterprise is the latest Melbourne venue to shut its doors

Written by
Rushani Epa
Social enterprise restaurant Charcoal Lane is set to close its doors after 12 years of service. Operated by Mission Australia, the Fitzroy-based venue is known for providing hospitality training and employment to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander apprentice chefs and dishing up fine diner-style meals championing native bush foods.

“We believe we have honoured the cultural heritage and significance of this building and are proud to be able to return the place that we’ve called home for more than a decade, back to the Victorian Aboriginal Health Service so they can re-establish this site for their Aboriginal health service," said Mission Australia manager of social enterprise programs in Victoria, Troy Crellin, in a statement.  

“The Victorian Aboriginal Health Service was originally established in 1972 and moved into this iconic building on Gertrude Street in 1979. It is an important mainstay for the local Aboriginal community and a site of activism.” 

The eatery and enterprise's last day of trade will be Thursday, September 16.

