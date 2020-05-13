Some of Australia’s best oyster farmers have launched a delivery service

Perhaps you’ve spent the past month or so upping your home-cooking game and perfecting the art of baking sourdough. Maybe you’re on the third rotation of a small but mighty repertoire of pantry pastas and sad sandwiches. Or has nothing changed, and you still find yourself ordering takeaway every night? Whatever the case, you probably haven’t kicked off a meal with a glass of bubbles and a handful of Sydney rock oysters in a fair while, and thanks to the good folk at East 33, you now can.

East 33 is one of the nation’s most esteemed suppliers of these beautiful bivalves, and for a limited time is delivering oysters usually reserved for Australia’s best restaurants directly to your door (for a $10 shipping fee) at a fraction of the usual price.

For just $59, you can score two dozen – which comes out to less than $2.50 a pop – and it’s up to you whether you’d like them shucked or prefer to do the work yourself.

It’s well worth spending an extra $10 for a ‘Tasting Kit’, which showcases oysters from each of East 33’s three farming regions along the coast of New South Wales. You’ll get to experience the different flavours and textures from waterways between Pambula and Nambucca, with tasting notes to guide your journey. They’re all farmed by a collective that includes multiple fourth-generation families, with a heritage that spans more than 130 years – so regardless of whether you prefer yours clean and dry or creamy and salty, quality is never in question.

Delivery to Melbourne launches Friday, May 15. For more information, or to place an order, click here.

