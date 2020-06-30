South Australia has scrapped plans to reopen its border to Victorians on July 20

South Australian premier Steven Marshall has quashed plans for his state’s borders to reopen fully to Victoria on July 20.

The ABC is reporting that Marshall’s decision follows the outbreak of cases in Victoria, with the premier saying: “We are increasingly concerned about the outbreaks that are occurring in Victoria, so we are not in a position to remove our border.” Victoria reported an increase of 75 new cases on June 29, following more than a week of double-digit growth and bringing the state total to 2,099.

Currently, travellers from Victoria, the ACT and NSW are “subject to an assessment of the public health risk” and can travel to South Australia only if they then quarantine for 14 days. The South Australian government is currently considering removing this restriction for NSW and ACT residents. Travellers from Western Australia, the Northern Territory, Queensland and Tasmania can travel to the state without quarantining.

Here's what's open right now in Victoria.



Share the story