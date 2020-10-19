MelbourneChange city
Shopper at South Melbourne Market
Photograph: South Melbourne Market/Supplied

South Melbourne Market has launched a direct delivery service

Support the traders at this southside market by ordering groceries and gifts online

By
Rebecca Russo
Multiple butchers, bakers, grocers, fishmongers, artisans and snack stands make South Melbourne Market one of the best fresh markets in the city. The markets have been running for more than 150 years and, like the Queen Vic, are as much a tourist destination as they are a source of fresh food. 

Currently, the markets are open for your essential shopping needs. But South Melbourne Market has also decided to take it all online (how very 2020!) with the launch of SMM Direct.

The market now offers home delivery from many of the traders that are located within the market, making it a one-stop-shop for both groceries and gifts. You can get fresh sourdough from St George’s Sourdough Bakery, sauces from La Central Spanish Deli, bags and wallets from Sarah Urban, hand creams from Coconut Revolution and so much more. The market delivers to inner- Melbourne suburbs.

Check it all out on South Melbourne Market’s website and support those businesses doing it tough under lockdown. 

