Spencer Tunick has unveiled his Melbourne nudes

In July this year, American photographer Spencer Tunick asked hundreds of Melburnians to bare all in the name of art for his latest mass nude public artworks. Now he's finally unveiled the images he created while he was Down Under (no pun intended), with four stunning set-ups and a virtual reality film that'll give you a sense of what it's liked to be surrounded by hundreds of nudes covered in body paint (without getting your own kit off).

Around 12,000 Melburnians applied to participate in the shoot, but just 860 were picked to participate in the final shoots. It marked Tunick's first visit to Melbourne since 2001, when he photographed 4,500 nudes along St Kilda Road and the Yarra River.

The shoot that attracted the most attention was on the roof of the Woolworths carpark. The supermarket giant initially said it would not allow its roof carpark to be used, before it caved to public pressure. The shoot was part of Chapel Street's Provocaré festival, which includes art installations and live performance in venues around the shopping strip.

None of the models received payment for their participation, but all are being given a limited-edition print of one of the images. You can see Tunick's selection below.

Photograph: Spencer Tunick, 'Return of the Nude'

