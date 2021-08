Explore one of the world's largest (and ever changing) collections of street art right here in Melbourne

Melbourne is a city known for its street art. So many of our inner city streets and laneways are adorned with murals – some locations (looking at your Hosier Lane) have even become tourist destinations in their own right because of street art.

But if you're not a local it can sometimes be tricky to find the best street art locations in Melbourne. Which is why we've rounded up the top hotspots that any self-respecting Instagrammer should be snapping; we've even included the exact location to make finding the artworks that much easier. Lace up your comfy shoes and hit the pavement to discover Melbourne's best street art.

