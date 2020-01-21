Stalactites has created a limited edition souvlaki to support bushfire relief

The very generous Greek institution Stalactites (most known for its souvlakis and being open 24-hours a day) has teamed up with tennis player, Stefanos Tsitsipas, to launch a limited edition souvlaki where 100 per cent of the sales will be donated to the CFA and Wildlife Victoria.

The Tsitsipas Souvlaki is a take on the lamb gyros with the addition of tomato, tzatziki, fresh pomegranate, onion, basil, mint, feta, hot chips and chilli, and will set you back $17. The souva is available all day until the end of the Australian Open, February 2. On top of the sales of the Tsitsipas Souvlaki, Stalactites and its owners have already donated $10,000 towards bushfire relief – talk about putting their money where their mouths are!