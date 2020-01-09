Sunda is bottling its famous Vegemite Curry to raise money for bushfire relief

Sunda is joining the dozens of Melbourne businesses hosting bushfire fundraisers this month. The five-star, award-winning modern Australian restaurant has decided to bottle its famous Vegemite Curry and donate all proceeds to bushfire relief funds.

The famous curry (which won an award at Time Out’s 2019 Food Awards) perfectly showcases Sunda’s ability to rehash South East Asian dishes with native Australian ingredients (and in this case, pantry staples).

In the restaurant, the curry is served with a delightfully flaky and buttery roti, but throughout January you’ll be able to purchase a bottle of the curry to enjoy at home. To score your bottle, head over to Sunda's website and flick them an email. The restaurant is currently accepting pre-orders for $15 a pop, with the bottles available to pick up in store when it reopens on Friday, January 17.

All proceeds from the sales go towards the Gippsland Emergency Relief Fund (GERF), Zoos Victoria and Wildlife Victoria.