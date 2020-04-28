Support bushfire-affected businesses by ordering virtual experiences and gourmet products

There’s no denying regional Victorian businesses have had quite the rough ride in 2020. But a new business venture has launched to give these struggling venues a leg up in uncertain times.

High Country At Home is part online marketplace and part experience coordinator. The new platform lets you book a virtual escape to Victoria’s rugged north by showcasing a range of food, wine, beer and experiences from some of the High Country’s best chefs, winemakers, brewers and adventurers.

First, you order a pack of High Country goodies, then you sign up for a class or experience with a High Country expert. By doing so, you’ll be supporting struggling businesses all the while enjoying their wares and having your own virtual High Country getaway.

The classes on offer include a hands-on gnocchi making class and guided wine tasting with Katrina and Fredo Pizzini of the King Valley’s Pizzini Wines. There’s also Bright Brewery’s Barrel Series which includes two interactive sessions led by brewery owner Scott Brandon who will run you through a tasting session with head brewer Reid Stratton. Browse the full list of experiences here.

If you’d rather pick up some goodies from the region, you can also shop for wine, beer, gin, honey, sauces, olives, coffee, wares and more from over 100 High Country businesses here.