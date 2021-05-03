Support India during its Covid-19 crisis by dining out at these Melbourne restaurants

India's Covid-19 crisis continues to worsen, with the country experiencing more cases in the last seven days than anywhere else in the world.

Some of Jessi Singh's much-loved Indian venues, including Daughter in Law, Mrs Singh, Horn Please and Mr Brownie, have banded together to show their support for their nation by hosting special dinners on Wednesday, May 19.

Singh is working closely with doctors at the Royal Women's and St Vincent's, and 100 per cent of all funds raised from the night will go towards buying and air shipping medical supplies to India.

Each venue will curate a special tasting menu including an arrival drink, shared starters, Singh's thali of curries and dessert. The tasting menu can be adapted to suit vegan, vegetarian, pescatarian and gluten-free diets and is priced at $80 per person. You can book a table for anytime from 5pm onwards via the websites.

