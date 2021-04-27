Melbourne
Food spread at Totti's Bondi
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Sydney's Merivale Group planning to expand to Melbourne

The hospitality giant will open up shop in the heart of Melbourne's CBD

By Rushani Epa
Sydney hospitality goliath Merivale Group is set to open its first interstate venue in Melbourne. 

The group, helmed by Justin Hemmes, currently operates over 80 venues across Sydney with the likes of Mr Wong, Totti’s, Mimi’s and Fred’s and Coogee Pavilion appearing in its star-studded portfolio.

It's now set to take over the ornate Tomasetti House on Flinders Lane, an 1853-built brick and bluestone building that currently houses the basement bar the Mill House. The building is just around the corner from Melbourne's beloved Degraves Street, and shares the same street as Asian-inspired restaurants like Andrew McConnell's Supernormal, Chris Lucas' Kisumé, Adam d'Sylva's Coda and is a stone's throw away from Shane Delia's restaurant Maha.

The venue's concept is yet to be announced but Time Out will share more details as they come.

Want to eat and drink locally? Hope St Radio is opening a wine bar and radio station in Collingwood Yards.

