Take a virtual dumpling class with David Zhou from Oriental Teahouse

Saturday, September 26 is World Dumpling Day, and while food holidays are for the most part thinly-veiled marketing ploys, this is one we’re excited about. That’s because David Zhou, the proprietor of the Oriental Teahouse restaurants, is marking the occasion by teaching a virtual dumpling masterclass. Don’t worry if you don’t know your shumai from your moneybags, after this session you’ll be able to DIY dim sum like a pro.

The class costs $90 and includes a kit with ingredients to make 60 dumplings (half prawn and mushroom, half mixed veg), as well as 30 premade Oriental Teahouse dumplings. The hamper also includes a bamboo basket set for steaming your homemade yum cha, plus essential dumpling condiments such as chilli sauce and vinegar.

Once you’ve been set up with everything you need, you can tune into the 15-minute video class which is available on-demand anytime on Saturday, September 26 (it will also be available to view for free after World Dumpling Day is over). During the video tutorial, Zhou will instruct you in three different dumpling-wrapping techniques while talking about the history and culture surrounding dim sum. He’ll also share three recipes to make use of your doughy creations: wonton soup, crispy wontons with chilli oil, and steamed wontons in spring onion sauce. All recipe ingredients will be included in the box.

The dumplings kits must be preordered via Mr Yum or Colab Pantry by 4pm on Thursday September 24, for pickup or delivery on Saturday 26. Pickup is from Oriental Teahouse on Chapel Street, delivery is within a 40km of the CBD and costs $10.





