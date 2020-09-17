MelbourneChange city
Subscribe
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Oriental Teahouse
Photograph: Supplied

Take a virtual dumpling class with David Zhou from Oriental Teahouse

Learn to make your own dim sum at home on World Dumpling Day

By Sarah Theeboom
Advertising

Saturday, September 26 is World Dumpling Day, and while food holidays are for the most part thinly-veiled marketing ploys, this is one we’re excited about. That’s because David Zhou, the proprietor of the Oriental Teahouse restaurants, is marking the occasion by teaching a virtual dumpling masterclass. Don’t worry if you don’t know your shumai from your moneybags, after this session you’ll be able to DIY dim sum like a pro.

The class costs $90 and includes a kit with ingredients to make 60 dumplings (half prawn and mushroom, half mixed veg), as well as 30 premade Oriental Teahouse dumplings. The hamper also includes a bamboo basket set for steaming your homemade yum cha, plus essential dumpling condiments such as chilli sauce and vinegar.

Once you’ve been set up with everything you need, you can tune into the 15-minute video class which is available on-demand anytime on Saturday, September 26 (it will also be available to view for free after World Dumpling Day is over). During the video tutorial, Zhou will instruct you in three different dumpling-wrapping techniques while talking about the history and culture surrounding dim sum. He’ll also share three recipes to make use of your doughy creations: wonton soup, crispy wontons with chilli oil, and steamed wontons in spring onion sauce. All recipe ingredients will be included in the box.

The dumplings kits must be preordered via Mr Yum or Colab Pantry by 4pm on Thursday September 24, for pickup or delivery on Saturday 26. Pickup is from Oriental Teahouse on Chapel Street, delivery is within a 40km of the CBD and costs $10.

Still hungry? You can also get DIY hot pot kits delivered.

Time Out Love Local campaign logo

Time Out’s Love Local campaign is supporting local food, drink and culture businesses in Melbourne. Find out how you can help save the places that make our city great.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    Follow us

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2020 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.