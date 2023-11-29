Uber has updated its vehicle eligibility requirements in Victoria, allowing taxis on the ride-share platform for the first time ever

It’s the partnership we never saw coming: Uber and Victoria’s taxi industry are joining forces, with cab drivers now able to sign up for the ride-share app and accept fares.

This real-life enemies to lovers narrative is the result of Uber Australia overhauling its vehicle eligibility requirements as part of a global push to create a better experience for users while also providing new earning opportunities for taxi drivers.

It means that the next time you book an Uber, you will see an option to call a car from a local taxi service. Everything else remains the same: upfront pricing, exceptional safety features, in-app payment and trip support. Inviting taxis onto the platform will also (hopefully) reduce wait times and increase reliability.

“We know people like choice when it comes to how they get around town, and with the addition of taxis, riders can book a taxi for the trips where they would need or prefer one,” said Uber managing director, Dom Taylor. “We believe that working together, Uber and taxis provide consumers with more choice and flexibility while creating new earnings opportunities for taxi drivers across Victoria.”

Melbourne isn’t the first city where taxis are bookable via Uber though; the initiative has already been introduced in New York, Mexico City, San Francisco and Auckland. And if the local roll-out is successful, it’s likely other Australian cities will also follow suit.

There are some limitations, however. For those in regional Victoria, taxis will only be available in Geelong, Ballarat and the Mornington Peninsula. The taxi service option will also not extend to Melbourne Airport or any major events.

