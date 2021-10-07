You might be used to devouring food at Queen Victoria Market, but soon you'll be able to devour books at the historic precinct too. Melbourne city council is building a new community library in the Queen Victoria Market precinct.

The 3,100-square-metre library will be built at the $450 million Munro development on Therry Street, which also houses the market's new underground car park. Three floors will be used for the library, which will have its spaces, services and programs designed with input First Nations peoples. The library will also have an outdoor rooftop reading terrace, a commercial kitchen, an auditorium, community spaces and meeting rooms.

Melbourne lord mayor Sally Capp said: "We’re expecting 24,000 new residents in the area by 2040, so we want to provide additional community facilities to meet the needs of a growing population."

"The Munro community hub location will make it easier for local residents to access library services, while also driving visitation to the precinct and encouraging creativity and innovation."

The Munro development forms part of the renewal project for Queen Victoria Market. In addition to the new library, the site will also feature a community hub, retail outlets, a boutique hotel and apartments.