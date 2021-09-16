The 10km bubble is here: this map shows how far you can go from your home

Currently, metropolitan Melbourne is under lockdown alongsid those living in the greater Ballarat region. As part of this lockdown, there are six reasons to leave home, and you must stay within 10km of your house for essential shopping, exercise and outdoor social interaction.

This isn't Victoria's first rodeo, and where there's a web connection, there's a way. KM From Home is a website created by developer Dave Bolger when movement restrictions were introduced in his home country of Ireland back in March 2020. Luckily, KM From Home works across the world, meaning you can use the simple tool to work out exactly how far 10km is from your home.

All you have to do is type in your address (or let the website automatically see your device location) and the site will show you a 10km radius from your home address – you can also adjust the tool to show other size increments. Try the tool for yourself here.