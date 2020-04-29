The 2020 Royal Melbourne Show has been cancelled

Even as we begin thinking about easing current stay-at-home restrictions, the future for mass gatherings in Victoria is still up in the air. Maybe as a result of that uncertainty, the Royal Agricultural Society of Victoria (RASV) has decided to cancel the 2020 Royal Melbourne Show.

According to a statement released today, the decision was made by the RASV in the “best interests of public health”. RASV chief executive officer Brad Jenkins says the current crisis is “unprecedented” and the ongoing physical distancing measures and mass gathering restrictions mean that it won’t be possible to put on the 2020 Royal Melbourne Show.

“It was important to decide on the Royal Melbourne Show now, as many sponsors, exhibitors and competitors spend months preparing for the show,” says Jenkins. “We also rely on hundreds of volunteers including committees, judges, stewards and more, who give their time generously each year for the Royal Melbourne Show, many of whom take annual leave or time away from their farm.”

The Royal Melbourne Show is the state’s largest community event and often attracts 450,000 visitors annually in September. The show has only been cancelled twice during its 165-year history, including when the Melbourne Showgrounds was requisitioned for the war effort in 1915 and again during World War II between 1940-1945.

Create your own user feedback survey