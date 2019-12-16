The Banana Bus is back to ferry you to and from summer music festivals

Getting to and from music festivals presents a few challenges. If you’ve got a car, you’ve got to draw straws to pick a designated driver. And if you don’t have a car (like many Melburnians) or a car-owning friend, you’re stuck cavorting into the city to flag down a festival shuttle. It’s not an ideal solution, especially if you live in the ‘burbs.

Or you could catch the Banana Bus. This shuttle service is back in 2019 to ferry every festival-goer and their doof stick to and from some of the state’s biggest summer parties. The bus specialises in suburban pick-ups – say sayonara to schlepping into the CBD because it picks up from everywhere from Richmond to Ringwood, Footscray to Frankston and basically everywhere in between.

The bus has already been busy this festival season carting people to Meredith, Grapevine and SpiltMilk. It’s also running services to festivals like Unify Gathering, Rainbow Serpent, Esoteric, Pitch and Hot Dub Wine Machine. If you're attending Rainbow, Esoteric or Unify, your Banana Bus ticket also gives you access to a base camp on the festival grounds where you can make use of lockers, change rooms, power stations, a shady chill-out zone and morning yoga sessions.

Visit the website for more information or to book your spot on the ‘nana bus.