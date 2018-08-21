The barbecue whizzes at Bluebonnet are opening in Brunswick East

Carnivores, rejoice! The purveyors of excellent barbecue at Bluebonnet have found a permanent home in Brunswick East.

Bluebonnet's food truck has been all over Melbourne, serving Texas-style barbecue that adds nothing to the meat other than salt, pepper and smoke. The famous beef brisket will be front and centre in the new restaurant, alongside pork ribs, pulled pork, beef cheeks, lamb ribs and tomahawk steaks. Yes, the Brussel sprouts will be available, along with things like black garlic cornbread and fried green tomatoes. Everything is designed to be shared, and everything is designed to get messy, so don't wear your finest white shirt.

Of course, you'll need something to wash down all that meat. There will be cocktails aplenty and ten beer taps serving small batch seasonal brews, alongside more standard beers.

The new restaurant will be 124-126 Lygon Street, East Brunswick. During the first week the venue will only be open for dinner, but after that it will also serve lunch from noon. Love staying out late? The venue also has a special bar menu that will be available into the wee hours.