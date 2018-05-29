Black Pearl alumni to open bar in the CBD (and you can get a taste now)

What a time to be alive. We Melburnians have late-night eats, world-class restaurants and world-class bars. And lucky us, we're about to get a new bar from four of the elder statesmen of Black Pearl – a bar that consistently ranks in the World 50 Best Bars awards.

Rob Libecans (White Lyan, UK), Chris Hysted-Adams (former Ketel One and Diageo World Class Brand Ambassador), Matthew Stirling (fresh off the Black Pearl boat) and Ryan Noreiks (Romeo Lane) are set to open their new CBD bar, Fancy Free, later this year. Mum's the word on the location and exact timing, but what is guaranteed is a safe space for people from all walks of life to have delicious drinks. It's been a while since they've all worked together, but they're bringing their neighbourhood bar mentality to the city and cementing their lessons from all over the world into one powerhouse boozer.

If you can't wait for a taste of what's to come, the boys will be popping up all over the country (and beyond) in the lead-up to Fancy Free in an ultimate roadshow teaser.

Catch them here:

June 15-16: Dark Mofo, Hobart

July 6-7 : Saville Row, Brisbane

July 13-14: Mary's, Sydney

Late July: Ramblr, Melbourne

Early August: Cystic Fibrosis Fundraiser

Late August: Tippling Club, Singapore

In the meantime, as they say, watch this space.