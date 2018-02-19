The best Instagram posts of White Night 2018

More than 600,000 people flooded the streets of Melbourne for White Night 2018, excited to see mind-blowing light projections, live performances and art installations around the city.

If you made it in, we hope you followed our tips for White Night success. Here are the highlights of the night from Instagram.

Opera singers serenaded the crowd from the balcony of Melbourne Town Hall.

'La Terra Al Centro Dell’ Universo' is a large-scale visual representation of the solar system.

The projections were among the highlights of the night.

'The Secret Life of Buildings' lit up Flinders Street.

Among the most Insta-worth installations was 'Neon Dog Park'.

'The Serpent Mother' – a huge metal snake, on fire, shooting fire into the sky – was pretty jaw-dropping.

Flinders Street buildings were awash in colour.

'AVA V2' is inspired by particle physics – it's quite mesmerising to watch.

'The Serpent Mother' shooting flames into the sky.

The NGV was lit up with a projection of the Milky Way.

'They Cannot Take the Sky' tells refugees' stories.

Federation Square resounded with the sounds of bells being rung by acrobatic bellringers.

'Calling All Occupants' is a giant inflatable astronaut.

'Birdmen' walked through the crowd, interacting with visitors.

AVA V2 was worth watching.