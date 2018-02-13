The Bridge Hotel is giving away free gin this Saturday

In case you missed the memo, fancy gin brand Tanqueray Gin is currently hosting a Gin and Juice pop-up bar at the Bridge Hotel in Richmond until March 11. Gin-infused cocktails are the name of the game here, so you can get your hands on: gin and grapefruit juice; gin, Jack Rudy syrup, orange and rosemary; and a gin Bloody Mary.

But perhaps most excitingly, on Saturday February 17 the bar is giving away free gin cocktails and free gin-flavoured sorbet from 8 to 9pm to anyone who signs up online in advance. The brand is also running a competition to win a "Gin and Juice" dinner for six people.

Keen? Remember to sign up here before you go.

