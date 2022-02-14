Melbourne
Harvey Fierstein and Marissa Jaret Winokur in "Hairspray" on Broadway in 2008
Harvey Fierstein and Marissa Jaret Winokur in "Hairspray" on Broadway in 2008

The Broadway production of Hairspray is coming to Melbourne

The musical arrives August 2022 with Shane Jacobson cast as Edna Turnblad

Nicola Dowse
Written by
Nicola Dowse
Melbourne, we can hear the bells and they bring good news: the original Broadway production of Hairspray is arriving in Melbourne this winter. 

The Tony Award-winning musical arrives at Melbourne's Regent Theatre from August 2022 to delight audiences with an upbeat, irrepressible production set in early 1960s Baltimore. Hairspray the musical is based on John Waters 1988 cult film and follows teenager Tracy Turnblad who dreams of dancing on The Corny Collins Show. Through her hard work and passion for dance, Tracy scores a coveted position on the show, becomes instantly popular, wins the heart of star dancer Link Larkin, and fights to end segregation on the show. The songs and story are catchy, uplifting and straight from the heart. 

The full cast has yet to be announced, barring Shane Jacobson (KennyOddball, Guys and Dolls) who will step into the role of Tracy's mother, Edna Turnblad. The role was originated by drag superstar Divine in Waters' film, before going on to be played by Harvey Fierstein on Broadway and by John Travolta in the 2007 film.

Actor Shane Jacobson wearing a casual suit jacket and smiling
Photograph: Jeff Busby

"I am beyond thrilled to be back on stage in a musical again. The stage is truly my happy place, and the role of Edna Turnblad is a role I have always loved and wanted to play. My wife and kids are as excited as I am about the show because the film Hairspray is one of our family favourites and now I get to be a part of bringing the show to life on stage for audiences of all ages. I can't wait to hit the boards in heels," Jacobson said.

Jack O'Brien (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) has signed on to direct, with choreography from Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots) and a creative team straight from Broadway to ensure the production remains true to its original presentation. 

Hairspray arrives at the Regent Theatre, Melbourne from August 2022. Visit the website to find out more and sign up for the ticket waitlist. 

