The Cat Protection Society now lets you adopt a cat from your couch

Iso life can be, well, isolating, but the Cat Protection Society has an answer to your loneliness: a purry, furry companion to keep you entertained and in good company.

The shelter is usually quiet in the middle of the year, with most adoptions coming during December and January, but cats and kittens are flying off the shelves (well, not literally. Well, OK, sometimes literally, but then they're picked up, cuddled and put back on their shelves) since the first lockdown began. Cats usually spend 25 days at the shelter waiting for their forever homes, but now they're only spending 14 days on average before finding a loving family.

It's easy to adopt a new best friend from home, with the shelter closed to casual visitors. To adopt, prospective furbaby parents fill out an online adoption form, then chat with a staff member about what kind of cat might suit their family's needs. Then people can come into the shelter for a one-hour appointment to meet potential new family members and pick the purrfect one for their circumstances.

