This Melbourne animal shelter is running virtual storytime for kids at home

Melbourne animal shelter Second Chance Animal Rescue has had to send all its animals into foster care and stop taking animals, but its volunteers are still bringing a bit of cheer (and some long-distance cuddles) to the community.

Every Tuesday and Thursday at 9.30am the shelter is posting videos to its Facebook page of volunteers reading picture books for kids who are now stuck at home. And yes, they will all be accompanied by fur babies, so if you tune in you can entertain the kids and get a glimpse of some of the shelter's former residents.

Second Chance's vet clinic is still operating, and it's now offering kerbside service. Staff will take the animal from your car into the clinic, then call you to talk through the appointment. It's sort of like a drive-thru, but for animal welfare.

The shelter is in desperate need of donations in order to stay operational, so if you have a few shekels to spare for homeless kitties and puppers, you can do so here.

