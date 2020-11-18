The government wants to give you $200 to travel around regional Victoria this summer

We’re all itching to get out and explore our state after a year spent pent up at home, so it’s great news to learn we’re going to be getting a little extra help with that. Today, Victorian premier Dan Andrews announced a $465 million Victorian Tourism Recovery Package which is aimed at helping the struggling Victorian tourism industry bounce back after a hellish 2020 (not only you-know-what, but also the bushfires that occurred this year too).

It’s part of this year’s budget and the goal is to entice more people to spend with Victorian businesses and stay in regional accommodation this summer instead of going interstate. In the immortal words of Andrews, “why would anyone want to go there? Holiday here!”

So what about that free money? As part of a $28 million initiative, Victorians can apply for $200 vouchers as long as you spend at least $400 in accommodation, attractions or tours around the state. You’ll be able to apply for the vouchers in December, which means you’ll be able to use them for the remainder of summer and into the new year.

More info on the initiative will be unveiled soon. Additionally, the full package will also include money for upgrades in some of Victoria’s best tourist locations including Gippsland, the Great Ocean Road, the High Country, and the Murray River region. Millions of dollars will be given out to particular businesses in these regions for infrastructure upgrades as well as mentoring for First Nations tourism businesses.

