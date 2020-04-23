The Isolation Film Festival is calling on Melburnians to create short films

Is your time in isolation starting to feel a little like Room? Or maybe you’re being productive and channeling some Julie and Julia vibes? Or perhaps you’ve gone full 28 Days Later and have prepared yourself for every eventuality.

No matter just how your time indoors is panning out, the Isolation Film Festival wants to see it. The film festival (jointly hosted by Lido, Classic, Cameo and Ritz cinemas) is calling on Melburnians to “create while you hibernate” and produce short films for the chance to win some sweet prizes.

Here’s how it works. You must write, direct and film your short film while adhering to all current self-isolation rules as determined by the state and federal governments. That means you’ll have to be creative with your set design and you better hope your household can act. Also if you break the restrictions in making the film there will obviously be video evidence so it’s in your best interests not to cheat.

The finished film must run for three minutes or less and be family friendly – no nudity, violence or excessive swearing. It also must have been created specifically for the Isolation Film Festival but otherwise the story and creative direction is completely up to you. Will it be a housebound romcom or a claymation masterpiece? A housemate whodunnit or a low budget horror flick?

The festival is open to all ages, with prizes awarded to the best film in the over 18 category and in the under 18 category. The over 18 winner receives $1,000 plus a golden ticket for a year of free films at either Lido, Classic, Cameo or Ritz cinemas. The under 18 winner receives $500, a golden ticket for a year of free films at either Lido, Classic, Cameo or Ritz cinemas plus a festival pass to the next Children’s International Film Festival.

For more information check out the Isolation Film Festival Facebook page. You can submit your film by sharing it as a Vimeo link in this Google Form before 11.59pm on Monday, May 4.