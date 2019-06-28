The Lost Dogs' Home is reducing the adoption fee for big dogs

Every dog needs love – even big dogs! That’s why the Lost Dogs' Home in North Melbourne is holding a very special promotion called ‘Big Love for Big Dogs’.

The Lost Dogs Home has friendly large dogs at the moment who are looking for happy forever homes. So from Saturday, June 29 to Sunday, July 7, the adoption centre is reducing the adoption fee of dogs over 20 kilos to just $95.

Normal adoption requirements still apply to make sure all dogs and owners are perfectly matched. As part of the adoption process, all pets at the Lost Dogs’ Home are desexed, microchipped, vaccinated and up to date on their flea and worming treatments.

Head along to the adoption centre at 2 Gracie Street in North Melbourne or check out the website here.