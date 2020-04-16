The Mass Isolation Australia project is documenting the shutdown through photography

You know when you look at old photos from historical events and wonder “Wow, I wonder what it must have been like to live through that”. You need wonder no more, because we are all, of course, living through a major moment in modern history. And, as always, photographers are here to capture it.

Mass Isolation Australia is a joint photographic project from the Ballarat International Foto Biennale, Format International Photography Festival and Gallery of Photography Ireland. The project is documenting Australia during the current crisis through photography and has been inspired by the 1937 Mass Observation project in Britain. Take a look at a few of the photos so far below.

The project is one of many such worldwide, and is open for all to take part in – you don’t have to be a professional photographer to submit works. Head along to the Mass Isolation Australia Instagram page to get a feel for the project then get snapping. If you want the chance to be featured, you can either post your photos on Instagram with #massisolation and #massisolationAUS or send them a direct message on Instagram.

Before you start rushing out to take photos, keep in mind that isn’t an excuse to flaunt current distancing restrictions. These restrictions still apply, but the good news is that even photos taken while working from home, homeschooling kids or while out doing essential tasks are still important moments to capture during this time.

An exhibition based on the project is planned for the 2021 Ballarat International Foto Biennale.