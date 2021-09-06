Melbourne
Melbourne Star Ferris wheel
Photograph: Supplied/Melbourne StarMelbourne Star

The Melbourne Star observation wheel to shut down permanently

The observation wheel has been in operation for nearly 13 years

Written by
Nicola Dowse
The Melbourne Star, one of the city's major tourist attractions, has announced it is shutting down permanently. 

After nearly 13 years of operation, the observation wheel has been "permanently grounded" due to ongoing restrictions due to Covid-19, as well as high rise developments in Docklands. The operating company will be placed into liquidation, and all employees paid their full entitlements.

The observation wheel gave visitors the chance to climb 120 metres (40 storeys) into the air, offering lofty views of Melbourne and the surrounding areas, as well as lighting up the Melbourne skyline with dazzling light displays at night. Around 300,000 guests visited the wheel every year during its operation. 

Hundreds of locals musicians are calling on Australians to get vaccinated as the way out of lockdown.

