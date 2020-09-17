The MSO is performing Paul Kelly's 'Leaps and Bounds' and dedicating it to Melbourne

Paul Kelly's song 'Leaps and Bounds' is a magnificent, visceral love letter to Melbourne. Anyone who's lived in the city gets a shiver up their spine as Kelly sings about a chilly autumn day heading towards the MCG – heck it's even one of our favourite songs about Melbourne.

Here in Melbourne we're all doing it pretty tough at the moment as we slowly (but surely) drive down Covid-19 cases across the city. To remind us all of our amazing city and its citizens, the MSO is dedicating an online performance of Paul Kelly's 'Leaps and Bounds' to all Melburnians on Thursday, September 17.

MSO managing director Sophie Galaise said: "Paul Kelly’s 'Leaps and Bounds' is a beautiful reminder of the relationship we have with Melbourne and it is our honour to dedicate this performance to all Melburnians." The performance is part of the MSO's Keep the Music Going initiative that has been presenting high calibre live and archived performances online for free since the first shutdowns in March 2020.

The MSO's performance of 'Leaps and Bounds' has been arranged by Joe Twist and chorus master Warren Trevelyan-Jones, and features nearly 200 performers (14 MSO musicians and 175 voices from the MSO chorus and community). To get you excited, the MSO has even released a teaser trailer of the performance, which you can watch below (keep the tissues handy, the powerful, layered arrangement is going to hit you right in the heart).

'Leaps and Bounds' performed by the MSO will premiere on YouTube at 7.30pm on Thursday, September 17.

