The NGV now has dedicated online activities for kids, including virtual excursions

Do you think your kids (or you) need a break from watching Bluey? The NGV has announced dedicated online resources for children, ranging from downloadable activity sheets to online games.

The free resources include:

Activity sheets where kids can draw, colour, play games and get crafty

Children’s ebooks inspired by NGV exhibitions

The Tromaramix app where you can make short stop-motion animations

Digital Creatives online coding workshops

TopArts resources for VCE students

The NGV has also launched virtual excursions for schools. Teachers can book these excursions which students can take part in at home, while an NGV educator gives them a livestreamed tour of the NGV’s permanent collection plus recent exhibitions like Keith Haring | Jean-Michel Basquiat: Crossing Lines, Japanese Modernism, Kaws: Companionship in the Age of Loneliness and Marking Time: Indigenous Art from the NGV.



The NGV has temporarily shut its doors to the public to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Adults can also enjoy the NGV virtually through a range of additional resources.