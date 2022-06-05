Find our picks of the best at-home and out and about activities for kids during the winter school holidays

School's out for winter from June 25 to July 10, so if you don't want bored kids on your hands, it's time to start planning. We've put together a list of the best family-friendly things to do right now, catering to a range of price points and ages. There are a few that you can do from the living room, too.

Need more things to do? Here’s what’s happening across Melbourne this week.