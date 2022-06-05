Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Children jumping around on a bouncy castle.
Photograph: Lukas

The best school holidays activities in Melbourne

Find our picks of the best at-home and out and about activities for kids during the winter school holidays

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier
Advertising

School's out for winter from June 25 to July 10, so if you don't want bored kids on your hands, it's time to start planning.  We've put together a list of the best family-friendly things to do right now, catering to a range of price points and ages. There are a few that you can do from the living room, too. 

Need more things to do? Here’s what’s happening across Melbourne this week

Things to do with kids in Melbourne

Learn about First Peoples cultures, histories and more at Melbourne Museum
Photograph: Melbourne Museum

Learn about First Peoples cultures, histories and more at Melbourne Museum

For this year's winter school holidays, Melbourne Museum is hosting a program of events that teach about and celebrate First Nations cultures, histories and knowledge systems. Learn about waring (wombat season), one of the seven seasons in the Wurundjeri calendar, and create an art installation about it, celebrate NAIDOC week with a badge-making session, practice sketching Victorian plant-life and so much more. Some events have a fee, and you can find the full roster here.

Read more
Get the answers to your questions about light at Scienceworks
Eamon Gallagher

Get the answers to your questions about light at Scienceworks

  • Museums
  • Spotswood

Has your child ever asked you about light and how it forms, leaving you scratching your head and lost for an answer? If so, take them to Scienceworks for its winter holiday program centred around the wonderful world of light. There's a lot on, but some of the highlights include free 20-minute colour shows, electrifying lightning shows, a pop-up exhibition of visual illusions and a series of shows at the Planetarium. Some of the events have a fee, and you can find the full roster here.

 

Read more
Advertising
Watch Melbourne Zoo's adorable otter cam
Photograph: Zoos Victoria

Watch Melbourne Zoo's adorable otter cam

  • Things to do

Taking the kids to the zoo is a brilliant way to entertain them, but if you'd rather stick close to home, you can catch up on the animal antics from home – including the cutest residents of all, the Asian small-clawed otters. Otter parents Paula and Odie and their four pups (Murphy, Rodney, Gunther and Squid) are on camera 24 hours a day on Melbourne Zoo's livestream. The webcam captures their sleeping quarters, so you can watch them snoozing in a giant otter cuddle pile, which is just as adorable as you think it is. 

Read more
Advertising
Advertising
Take a road trip to Shepparton for White Night
Photograph: Supplied

Take a road trip to Shepparton for White Night

  • Things to do
  • Fairs and festivals

Since 2013, White Night has been lighting up the streets of Melbourne for a 12-hour art party, featuring spectacular projections of art, mind-bending installations and unexpected immersive experiences. This year, there will be three iterations, and the first one will be taking place at Shepparton on June 25. Rug up for a cold June night and prepare to venture into immersive installations exploring the region's landscape, culture and history.

Read more
Buy ticket
Spend the day at the Museum of Play and Art
Photograph: Supplied / Melissa Lau

Spend the day at the Museum of Play and Art

  • Kids
  • Play spaces
  • Geelong

MoPA is a children’s museum, a place where kids can engage with fun, immersive exhibits created in line with childhood education guidelines. While all children develop at different rates, the exhibits at MoPA are designed for tots aged one to nine. Kids can suss out their fine motor skills in the soft play area, build and race in the Zoom Room, climb up to Sunset City for a sweet view of the museum and get creative at the MoPA Art Car.

Read more
Book online
Advertising
Book in for fun, hands-on STEAM sessions at Dreamcity
Photograph: Supplied

Book in for fun, hands-on STEAM sessions at Dreamcity

  • Kids
  • South Wharf

Do you have an overly ambitious kid? One that obsesses over what they want to be when they're older? Over the school holidays, Dreamcity will be offering ten different 25-minute pod experiences across the fields of science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics. Your child can try their hand at everything from flying a virtual aircraft and designing robots to performing surgery and fighting fires. Learn more through the website.

Read more
Play at the Legoland Discovery Centre
Photograph: Supplied/Legoland Discovery Centre

Play at the Legoland Discovery Centre

  • Kids
  • Malvern East

This brick-filled play centre will delight little and big Lego fans. The space is packed with more than two million Lego bricks and features attractions including Miniland Melbourne, where the city's best-known landmarks have been recreated out of thousands of Lego bricks, as well as play zones for the kids and Lego-themed rides. There is also a 4D cinema (it’s a sensory cinematic adventure – the wind will actually blow in your hair) on-site so you can rewatch your favourite Lego movies on the big screen, and a Lego factory tour.

Read more
Book online
Advertising
Try these outdoor games you can play at home
Photograph: Ian Hughes

Try these outdoor games you can play at home

  • Things to do
  • Games and hobbies

Yes, it's a bit cold outside — but if you have a fire going or have doubled up on the layers, there's something really refreshing about being outside in the winter. Enjoy some family bonding time over burrito dodgeball, windproof board games and competitive yard sports.  

Read more
Advertising
Play these wholesome video games
Photograph: Thunder Lotus Games

Play these wholesome video games

  • Things to do
  • Games and hobbies

It might be unorthodox to recommend screentime over the school holidays, but hear us out. You won't find any aggressive, bloody first-person shooters or unnerving apocalyptic games on this list. Instead, we've compiled a list of thought-provoking and wholesome games that also present a tonne of opportunities to work on skills like creativity, problem-solving and engineering. And if you want to get in on the fun, many of these games offer multi-player modes.

Read more
Advertising
Get competitive with these great board games
Photograph: Pavel Danilyuk

Get competitive with these great board games

  • Things to do
  • Games and hobbies

If you're looking for a fun way to keep the kids busy without leaving the living room, board games are the answer. From quick two-player games like Coup that test your poker face and bluffing abilities to the immersive fantasy game Lords of Waterdeep that can take a couple of hours to play, this list has something for everyone. Order a few of these games from a local Melbourne store like Gameology and put board game night in your calendar. 

Read more
Try these online and at-home escape rooms
Photograph: Escape Room

Try these online and at-home escape rooms

  • Things to do
  • Games and hobbies

Is your family bored of every board game that you have in the house? Switch things up a bit with these online and at-home escape room options. They're challenging, somewhat panic-inducing and also require you to work together as a team. Some will have you interacting with an actual actor on a video call, some are glorified surveys and others are a bit more video game-like. Here are a few of our faves to keep you screaming for more clues/time/chill.

Read more
Show moreLoading animation

Keen for a swing at the playground?

Show moreLoading animation
Recommended

    More on Winter

      You may also like
        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site map
        © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.