For this year's winter school holidays, Melbourne Museum is hosting a program of events that teach about and celebrate First Nations cultures, histories and knowledge systems. Learn about waring (wombat season), one of the seven seasons in the Wurundjeri calendar, and create an art installation about it, celebrate NAIDOC week with a badge-making session, practice sketching Victorian plant-life and so much more. Some events have a fee, and you can find the full roster here.
School's out for winter from June 25 to July 10, so if you don't want bored kids on your hands, it's time to start planning. We've put together a list of the best family-friendly things to do right now, catering to a range of price points and ages. There are a few that you can do from the living room, too.
