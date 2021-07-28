Melbourne
Royal Melbourne Show
Photograph: Royal Agricultural Society of Victoria

The Royal Melbourne Show has been cancelled

It's the second year in a row that the show has been pulled

By
Cassidy Knowlton
Organisers of the Royal Melbourne Show have decided to pull the 2021 event, due to uncertainty over crowd limits in the wake of recent Melbourne lockdowns. The show was due to be held from September 23 to October 3. This is the second year in a row that the show has been cancelled.

Royal Agricultural Society of Victoria president Matt Coleman said: ”Whilst the RASV Board is disappointed to make the decision to cancel the 2021 Royal Melbourne Show, we felt it important for all those planning to be involved in the event including exhibitors, competitors, judges, stewards, sponsors and volunteers that they have certainty so they can make informed decisions in relation to their own arrangements."

In normal times, the Royal Melbourne Show attracts some 450,000 visitors over 11 days and is worth $244 million to the state's economy. It has only been cancelled three times since the first show in 1848: for both world wars, and due to the situation in 2020.

Melbourne Showgrounds, where the show is normally held, is currently being used as a vaccination and testing hub. 

Looking for some animal encounters without going to the show? Here's where to see and cuddle animals in Victoria.

