If you’re looking for something a little more aquatic in your animal adventures, why not try the Melbourne Aquarium? With underwater tunnels for you to surround yourself with sea life and discovery rock pools that let you experience these curious creatures with your own hands, there's loads to keep you occupied. Visit the crocodile lair to get as close to a croc as you’d ever want to be, or check out the penguin playground to see some of the best-dressed birds in the ocean.