The show must go on: the MSO is livestreaming a concert tonight

The COVID-19 pandemic has seen many of Melbourne’s major arts institutions shut down in an effort to contain the spread of the virus. But the Melbourne Symphony orchestra is refusing to let the virus stop the music and has come up with an innovative way to ensure Melburnians can still access live(ish) arts.

Tonight the MSO is giving two middle fingers to COVID-19 by (responsibly) continuing on with their scheduled performance of Scheherazade via livestream. The orchestral suite (composed by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov) will be streamed live and free on the MSO’s YouTube channel at 7pm.

The performance is coming to your screens live from Hamer Hall with Miguel Harth-Bedoya conducting and Timo-Veikko Valve on cello. Grab a glass of wine, set up your computer, phone or television and enjoy a free live performance in the social distance-approved comfort of your own home.

The arts industry is already feeling the impact from closures – please consider supporting our theatres, galleries and live music providers by donating or purchasing tickets for future events.

Scheherazade by the MSO is streaming live at 7pm on Monday, March 16. Head to their YouTube channel to watch.