The latest events cancelled and postponed over coronavirus in Melbourne
An up-to-date list of latest Melbourne events cancelled due to coronavirus strain COVID-19
On March 13, the Australian government announced a ban on all 'organised, non-essential gatherings' of more than 500 people in an attempt to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Many festivals, events, screenings and shows are postponing or even cancelling their plans to do their bit to limit the spread of the virus in Melbourne and Australia as a whole.
To help keep you up to date, we've collated a list of all the major event cancellations related to coronavirus in Melbourne. We'll endeavour to update this often as new announcements break.
Latest events cancelled in Melbourne
Melbourne International Comedy Festival
Status: Cancelled
Melbourne International Comedy Festival has been cancelled for 2020 following pandemic COVID-19 advice from the Australian government. Melbourne International Comedy Festival director Susan Provan said in a statement that it was a "difficult decision" to make at this time. We will update with more information as it comes through.
Melbourne Food and Wine Festival
Status: Postponed
Melbourne Food and Wine Festival has postponed its March 2020 program.
"It’s with the deepest regret that Melbourne Food & Wine Festival announces the postponement of its March 2020 program. The March festival has been the work of hundreds of people around Victoria and around the world to produce, but the rapid escalation of the COVID-19 pandemic has created an exceptional set of circumstances for our event. Today’s recommendations from the federal government restricting “non-essential gatherings” have forced the decision to postpone. The postponement is regrettable but it’s the firm intention of MFWF to run the Melbourne program at a later date in 2020."
Melbourne International Flower and Garden Show
Status: Cancelled
Melbourne International Flower and Garden Show have cancelled its 2020 event, originally due to start March 25.
"Due to recent guidance from the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee (AHPPC) in light of the evolving COVID-19 (coronavirus) situation which advises against non-essential, organised public gatherings of more than 500 people, we regret to share the 2020 Melbourne International Flower & Garden Show presented by Lawn Solutions Australia has been cancelled.
This decision was made after careful consideration, with the health and safety of everyone involved remaining our top priority."
Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix
Status: Cancelled
The Australian Grand Prix Corporation decided to cancel all Formula 1 activity during the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix over March 13-15.
"In light of this decision and updated advice this morning from the Chief Health Officer of the Victorian Government’s Department of Human and Health Services, the Australian Grand Prix Corporation confirms the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix is cancelled immediately. Further information regarding refunds for ticket holders will be communicated in due course."
Meatstock Festival
Status: Postponed until August 15-16
Meatstock Melbourne has been postponed until August 15 and 16 following the federal government's current ban on events with more than 500 people.
"It’s with heavy hearts we announce that we will be postponing Meatstock Melbourne to August. We are devastated to postpone the event this close to the festival. We are following the advice of the Federal Government who... advised that a ban would be implemented on mass gatherings of more than 500 people. The situation has been progressing almost hourly and the safety of our attendees, vendors and staff is our number one priority. Meatstock Melbourne will now be held on Saturday 15 to Sunday 16 August and all tickets will be transferred to that date. We have no more information at the moment, but will continue to update all ticket holders in the coming weeks."
Fromage a Trois
Status: Cancelled
The team behind popular cheese festival Fromage a Trois have decided to cancel the festival prior to its March 22 date.
"It is with great disappointment that Fromage a Trois Cheese Festival has been cancelled due to the ongoing impact of COVID-19. Whilst difficult to make we feel this decision is in the best interests of the health of the community and the ongoing efforts to restrict the spread of COVID-19. We will be in contact with ticketholders and will endeavour to process refunds as quickly as possible in collaboration with Melbourne Food & Wine Festival."
Tesselaar KaBloom Festival
Status: Cancelled
The Tesselaar Kabloom Festival set to go ahead between March 28 and April 19 has been cancelled.
"It is with a heavy heart that we inform you of our decision to cancel the 2020 Tesselaar KaBloom Festival of Flowers due to the implications of COVID-19. In this daily-changing coronavirus landscape, we believe this is the responsible decision in the interests and safety of our patrons, staff, event and the wider community. We will be issuing refunds to any pre-purchased tickets with this process beginning immediately. We hope this passes quickly without significant harm to the community and we'll see you in the tulips come springtime."
Sweetstock
Status: Cancelled
The organisers for candy festival Sweetstock (sister festival to Meatstock) decided to cancel the festival planned for March 27 and 28.
"Due to the current social impact surrounding the Coronavirus, escalating the effects on international travel for talent and local event participation, the decision has been made to cancel Sweetstock on the 28th-29th March. All ticket holders are eligible for a full refund or a swap for Meatstock tickets, our sister festival running next week on the 14th - 15th March. Further information on the refund and ticket exchange process will be sent out via email from Oztix."
Ability Fest
Status: Cancelled
The charity music festival founded by Dylan Alcott has cancelled its April 4 event. Alcott has confirmed that the festival is due to return in 2021.
"In response to the ongoing and changing Coronavirus environment, government advice and after much discussion, the Dylan Alcott Foundation (DAF) and Ability Fest organising partners have decided it’s in the best interest of all event attendees, performers and volunteers to cancel Ability Fest 2020.
'Ability Fest remains my proudest achievement, however our number one priority is the health and safety of all attending and our artists. Thank you all for your support and understanding in our decision to postpone Ability Fest indefinitely. We will be back, but until then stay safe.' Dylan Alcott OAM."
Wine Machine
Status: Postponed until October 31
The Victorian leg of touring wine and music festival Wine Machine has been postponed until October 31.
"We know you will band together in this difficult time and support each other, as Australians, it’s what we do best. Thank you for your continued support and understanding in this unprecedented and difficult time. Please be patient, kind, respectful and loving to each other, for it is at times like these that our true nature’s shine."
O_C_E_A_N
Status: Postponed
Organisers have decided to postpone O_C_E_A_N festival in light of coronavirus advice. The festival was planned to run from March 22-29.
"In light of recent events, travel sanctions and health warnings from medical professionals we have decided to postpone O_C_E_A_N arts festival at Hotel Esplanade and St Kilda surrounds. We are disappointed, however know it's the right thing to do. The conversation about the ocean and the critical state of our planet has never felt more important. Artistic Director, Janenne Willis along with the festival artists and crew are already dreaming up ways they can elevate that conversation to be even more profound, as result of this space in time."
