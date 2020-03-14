The latest events cancelled and postponed over coronavirus in Melbourne

Here at Time Out, we're all about helping Melburnians experience the best of our wonderful city. At the same time, organisers of many large-scale events in Melbourne are currently taking appropriate precautions in light of the COVID-19 outbreak that could hamper your adventures in the city.

On March 13, the Australian government announced a ban on all 'organised, non-essential gatherings' of more than 500 people in an attempt to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Many festivals, events, screenings and shows are postponing or even cancelling their plans to do their bit to limit the spread of the virus in Melbourne and Australia as a whole.

To help keep you up to date, we've collated a list of all the major event cancellations related to coronavirus in Melbourne. We'll endeavour to update this often as new announcements break.

Read the latest advice on coronavirus for Australians and those travelling.