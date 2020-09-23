The team behind Holey Moley are now running online escape rooms and trivia

If nothing else, 2020 has shown us all how much of our lives can be put online and done remotely. It's almost like we never have to go back to doing things IRL (but seriously, please let us be able to do that soon).

Funlab, the team behind Holey Moley, Archie Brother Cirque Electriq and B. Lucky and Sons, has pivoted to offer entertainment online. You and your friends can now enjoy formerly in-person-only events like trivia, escape rooms and something which the crew is calling the "funlympics".

The company is offering two virtual escape rooms – the swashbuckling Pirate Island and the enchanting Magic School. Each room is perfect for isolated teams of six to ten, with each participant joining the virtual room individually via Zoom. As with most escape rooms, a gamemaster will be present if you need assistance as your team solves puzzles together online. There's no official advice to dress up for the game, but heck, we'd certainly recommend it.

You can also get the gang together for virtual trivia (best enjoyed with an at-home parma and a pint of beer) or try some remote team bonding with a round of funlympics – essentially kooky competitions designed for team building.

Find out more about Funlab's virtual activities by visiting the website.





