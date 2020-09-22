This handy website shows where you and your friend’s 5km bubbles overlap

Do you remember a time when you weren’t intimately familiar with the five-kilometre radius from your home? Life is what it is right now, but the good news is that we can still see friends who live close to us. But are you struggling to figure out just where your 5km bubbles intersect?

A new website called the Covid 5km Overlap Finder helps you find where you can meet up with a friend for exercise or outdoor recreation. It’s super easy to use – just input your address and the address of your pal and find where you can meet up.

If you need a little reminder about the rules right now, you can meet up with one friend or family member (that you don’t live with) outside. When meeting with said person, you have to meet a location that is within 5km of both of your homes. You are allowed to drive to this destination.

Share the story