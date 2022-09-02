The Time Out Food & Drink Awards are here

The best bars and restaurants in Melbourne have been nominated in our awards – and you could be a winner too

It may be a time of tumult and uncertainty but there is no doubt that the drinking and dining gods are smiling on Melbourne right now. In 2022, the city has enjoyed a spectacular rebirth, with a flurry of invention from the hospitality industry not witnessed in decades.

So too for us at Time Out. After parking critical reviews for a lengthy period to give the industry time to regroup, we’re back. This year, our critics have been out there furiously eating, drinking and assessing to give our readers what Time Out has long specialised in: independent critical reviews of the city’s best.

While for the last two years we have paused our Food Awards and Bar Awards – enjoyed and respected by industry and readers since 2013 – we are delighted to announce that both are returning in one supersized event: the Time Out Melbourne Food & Drink Awards 2022!

Sixty-eight bars and restaurants in Melbourne and Victoria have been nominated by our critics across eight categories – Best Fine Dining Restaurant, Best Casual Dining Restaurant, Best Cheap Eat, Best Regional Restaurant, Best Cocktail Bar, Best Wine Bar, Best Casual Drinking Venue, and Best Innovation.

The winners will be announced on Friday October 14, when we’ll also be announcing our mystery awards for Restaurant of the Year and Bar of the Year.

But that’s not all! The Time Out Melbourne Food & Drink Awards 2022 also include four People’s Choice categories – Favourite Restaurant, Favourite Bar, Favourite Pub and Favourite Café. We’re inviting Time Out readers to tell us their top picks, and not only will the top places they love will win a Time Out award – everyone who votes will go into the draw to win an Ultimate Melbourne Drink & Dining Pass.

What’s that you ask? It’s $200 to spend at every venue that wins a Time Out Food & Drink Award 2022. Plus, you’ll also win two tickets to our exclusive Winner Dinner event and rub shoulders with Melbourne’s top chefs, restaurateurs, bartenders and more.

People’s Choice voting ends on Monday October 3, so what are you waiting for? Vote now.

The Time Out Melbourne Food & Drink Awards 2022 are presented in partnership with Tyro.

